  • Home
  • Education
  • Registrations For Essay Writing Competition For High School Students Ends Tomorrow

Registrations For Essay Writing Competition For High School Students Ends Tomorrow

The competition is for the high school students of Classes 8 to 12. They can continue submitting their essays by March 31. They will have to submit an application of Rs 100.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 14, 2021 10:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Annual Andaman Trip For Madhya Pradesh Students To Learn About Freedom Struggle: Chief Minister
Schools in Punjab Closed, Night Curfew Imposed In 8 Districts Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Government Planning To Set Up New Sainik Schools In Partnership With NGOs, Private Schools
Government Plans To Open New Sainik Schools With Private Partnership
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 8 From April 1
Smart Classes In High School Located In Remote Area
Registrations For Essay Writing Competition For High School Students Ends Tomorrow
Registrations For Essay Writing Competition For High School Students Ends Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The registrations for national-level essay writing competition organised by Leaders For Tomorrow and Press Club of India in partnership with Voice of Kids, Korean Cultural Center, Goethe-Institut, and Development Channel will end tomorrow. The competition is for the high school students of Classes 8 to 12. They can continue submitting their essays by March 31. They will have to submit an application of Rs 100.

The winners of the competition will be given Rs 20,000 in prize money. Students can write their essays on any major development issue faced by India with respect to achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The essay must identify a problem and give its probable solutions. It can talk of a challenge faced in ensuring quality education for the students across the country in the aftermath COVID-19 pandemic. It can further elaborate on the impact of pandemic on the formal education system.

The prizes will be awarded at national, state, and school levels. There will also be special prizes for the top 100 essays.

At the national level, the first prize will be Rs 20,000, second prize of Rs 15,000, and third prize of Rs 10,000; along with medals, certificates and 100% scholarship for an online language course for children and young people offered by Goethe-Institut India. There will also be a consolation prize of Rs 5,000.

At state level, there will be three prizes worth Rs 2000, 1000 and 500 respectively. The top hundred winners of this competition will get the opportunity to participate in a final essay writing competition.

Click here for more Education News
Essay writing school students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Speech Writing Format For Class 11
CBSE Speech Writing Format For Class 11
Poor Odisha Students' 'Zindagi' Turns Full Circle; US-Based Group Sponsors Their MBBS Studies
Poor Odisha Students' 'Zindagi' Turns Full Circle; US-Based Group Sponsors Their MBBS Studies
IIT Gandhinagar To Celebrate 'Brain Awareness Week' From March 15
IIT Gandhinagar To Celebrate 'Brain Awareness Week' From March 15
Registration For PM Modi's <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> Ends Today
Registration For PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Ends Today
After NEET Date, Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter
After NEET Date, Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter
.......................... Advertisement ..........................