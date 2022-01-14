  • Home
  • Education
  • Registration For UP NEET PG Counselling Starts; Details On Dates, Application Process Here

Registration For UP NEET PG Counselling Starts; Details On Dates, Application Process Here

UP NEET Counselling 2021: PG medical aspirants can register for MD and MS courses and apply online at the official website -- upneet.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2022 10:23 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Know What To Fill In Enrolment Number, Year Of Passing In Registration Form
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-1
NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Round 1 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in; Here’s Direct Link
MCC To Start Registrations For NEET PG 2021 Counselling From Today; Check Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021 To Commence Tomorrow: Application Process, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
Registration For UP NEET PG Counselling Starts; Details On Dates, Application Process Here
UPNEET counselling PG round 1 registration begins at upneet,gov.in
New Delhi:

The registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG round 1 counselling has started on January 12, 2022. PG medical aspirants can register for MD and MS courses and apply online at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. NEET counselling under the state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The registration and online application and payment of security fee which started on January 12, 2022, will continue till January 17. The candidates of Uttar Pradesh can participate in the UP NEET 2021 counselling process. Candidates will have to login at the official websites -- upneet.gov.in or dgmeup.in to register for the counselling process.

The administering body will tentatively release the merit list of registered candidates on January 18-19. Students will have to fill the choices online between January 20 and January 24. The UPNEET PG counselling round 1 registration result will be declared on January 25, while the date of reporting to college for admission is between January 27 and February 2.

The application for UP NEET PG Counselling 2021 is basic with steps including registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

Steps To Register For UP NEET PG Counselling 2021

  1. Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in.
  2. Click on the designated registration link
  3. Select course
  4. Enter credentials including NEET roll numbers and email id
  5. Login and fill the application form
  6. Pay the NEET counselling fee
  7. Lock options
  8. Submit
Click here for more Education News
UP NEET NEET PG Counselling UP NEET Counselling Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'Make A Decision At The Earliest': Worried GATE 2022 Aspirants Request On Twitter
'Make A Decision At The Earliest': Worried GATE 2022 Aspirants Request On Twitter
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released: Application Process, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released: Application Process, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
Chhattisgarh Bans Offline Classes In Colleges, Universities Amid Covid Surge
Chhattisgarh Bans Offline Classes In Colleges, Universities Amid Covid Surge
IGNOU Launches Online PG Courses In Environmental And Occupational Health
IGNOU Launches Online PG Courses In Environmental And Occupational Health
IIT Gandhinagar Starts Indian Knowledge Systems Course On
IIT Gandhinagar Starts Indian Knowledge Systems Course On "Precolonial Literatures", Apply Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................