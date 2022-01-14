UPNEET counselling PG round 1 registration begins at upneet,gov.in

The registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG round 1 counselling has started on January 12, 2022. PG medical aspirants can register for MD and MS courses and apply online at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. NEET counselling under the state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities.

The registration and online application and payment of security fee which started on January 12, 2022, will continue till January 17. The candidates of Uttar Pradesh can participate in the UP NEET 2021 counselling process. Candidates will have to login at the official websites -- upneet.gov.in or dgmeup.in to register for the counselling process.

The administering body will tentatively release the merit list of registered candidates on January 18-19. Students will have to fill the choices online between January 20 and January 24. The UPNEET PG counselling round 1 registration result will be declared on January 25, while the date of reporting to college for admission is between January 27 and February 2.

The application for UP NEET PG Counselling 2021 is basic with steps including registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

Steps To Register For UP NEET PG Counselling 2021