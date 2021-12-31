Registration For UGC, AICTE Scholarships Ends Today; Apply On NSP Portal

Image credit: Shutterstock Eligible students can apply on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – scholarships.gov.in (representational)

Registration for different scholarship schemes of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will end today, December 31. Eligible students can apply on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – scholarships.gov.in.

The UGC and AICTE scholarship schemes are: UGC Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North East Region, PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, PG SC, ST Scholarship Scheme, AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girl Students(technical degree and diploma), AICTE Saksham Scholarship for specially-abled students (technical degree and diploma), and AICTE SWANATH Scholarship for technical degree and diploma.

Applicants can check eligibility and other information about these scholarships under the ‘UGC/AICTE Schemes’ section on scholarships.gov.in.

How To Apply For Scholarships On National Scholarship Portal

Go to scholarships.gov.in. Click on the new registration tab. Read the instructions, enter the required information and upload documents. After registration, click on the candidate login tab and apply for the scholarship.

UGC Ishan Uday scholarship is a special scheme for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India.

PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child by the UGC aims to support education of single girl child in postgraduate courses. The PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for students with “outstanding performance at undergraduate level, who are currently pursuing postgraduate education.

PG Scholarship Scheme For SC, ST Students For Professional Courses has been introduced by the UGC with an aim to provide financial assistance to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates to pursue higher studies in Professional courses.