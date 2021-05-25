Registration For Telangana Polytechnic Exam (TS POLYCET) Starts; Details Here

TS POLYCET application starts, register by June 11

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has started the online registration for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. Students seeking admission to diploma courses in Engineering (Polytechnic), Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries can apply online at polycetts.nic.in till June 11. However, students can also apply till June 15 with the payment of an additional late fee.

TS POLYCET Application -- Direct Link

Students qualifying SSC or its equivalent exam recognised by the Telangana Board can apply for TS POLYCET 2021. The students who have qualified with a compartment are also eligible to apply for TS POLYCET. The TS POLYCET syllabus is based on the syllabus for the Senior Secondary classes under the state education board of Telangana.

Students seeking admission to Agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries offered at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) are also required to appear in the exam.

TS POLYCET 2021 exam will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. It will comprise of only one paper and will be based on the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology of Class 10 (SSC) Exam. The exam will be held for a total of 150 marks -- Mathematics (60 marks), Physics (30 Marks), Chemistry (30 Marks) and Biology (30 Marks).