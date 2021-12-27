Registration For Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha From Tomorrow

Registration for PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will start from tomorrow

The registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will start tomorrow, December 28. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event wherein PM Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams. During the interaction, PM Modi interacts with students from across the nation and addresses their queries on exam stress and related issues. Along with the students of Classes 9 to 12, parents will also be able to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha. The Pariksha Pe Charcha date and time have not been announced yet. Students and teachers can register at mygov.in from tomorrow to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

In the last year’s PM Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Prime Minister has said children should not be pressurised by parents, teachers and others so that they can appear in exams without any pressure. “If we decrease the pressure on students, their fear of exams will also be reduced. Parents should understand their child’s calibre and focus on their strengths. Parents must create a healthy environment for students,” PM Modi had said.

Answering a student last year who asked a question on how she can deal with a specific subject that she doesn’t like, PM Modi said, “It is ok to not like or be weak in some subjects but do not consider them a failure point. successful people are those who focus on their strengths. One must focus on tough subjects and treat them as a challenge.”