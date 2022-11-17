Registration For Pre-Matric Scholarship For Class 9, 10 Scheduled Tribe Nagaland Students Opens On November 21

Image credit: Shutterstock Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 For SC Students

Pre-Matric Scholarship Nagaland 2022: The Directorate of School Education, Nagaland has informed that the competent authority will open the common scholarship portal (state portal) from November 21, 2022. Candidates who are studying in Class 9 and Class 10 can complete the online registration process for the Nagaland Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 till December 31 for the academic year 2022-2023. Students can apply through the website– scholarship.nagaland.gov.in.

The main aim of the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme is to support the parents of the scheduled caste (SC) children for the education of their wards studying in Class 9 and Class 10. While applying online, candidates also need to submit their educational certificates, bank account details, aadhaar details and others. Also Read || National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Application Deadline Extended Till November 30

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations in an official notice stated, “The last date for institutions to submission of Annexure-I (Hard and Soft) copies (which can be downloaded from the Department Website: https://education.nagaland.gov.in) to the DEO/SDEO Office is 15th January 2023. The last date for DEO/SDEO Office to submit Annexure-I (Hard and Soft Copies) to the Directorate is 30th January 2023 Students who have applied for Pre-Matric Scholarship (Minorities) are not eligible for this Scheme. Students who have applied for Pre-Matric Scholarship (Minorities) are not eligible for this Scheme”.

Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 For SC Students: Eligibility Criteria

The student should belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The student should not be getting any other centrally funded Pre-Matric Scholarship. He or she should be a regular student studying at government or private schools recognized by the Government. The tenure of the scholarship is subject to good conduct and satisfactory progress in studies including promotion from class to class every year. The annual income of parents or guardians from all sources should not exceed Rs 2 lakhs ( both fresh and renewal.)

Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 For SC Students: Important Points

An application for the scholarship should comprise: