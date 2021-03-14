Registration For PM Modi's <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> Ends Today

The online registrations for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ will end today. The students, teachers and parents can register for the annual event at innovateindia.mygov.in to participate in the online discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students of Class 9 to 12 will be allowed to participate in the discussion on exam-related stress.

Till now over 10 Lakh students have already registered for the online event. Further over 2.25 lakh teachers and 78,000 parents have also registered themselves. The students can either participate through individual login portal or via student-teachers’ portal. In case of the second registration portal, the teachers will be able to view the entries submitted by their students. There are separate registration portals for school teachers and parents. A total of 1,500 students, 200 parents and 250 teachers will be selected.

The entry to ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be based on some online competitions for students, teachers and parents.

The students have been asked to do any of the one activities including drawing a painting on a festival, writing a small essay on a place to visit or experiences during the school life, and writing gratitude cards.

Further parents have been asked to write a 500 character piece on different themes such as vision about their children or keeping depression away from students’ lives.

Teachers have been asked to write on the online education system.

They can submit their entries in both English or Hindi.

The winners will get an opportunity to directly interact with the PM. These special winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the Prime Minister. They will also be given a participation certificate.

The Prime Minister had also penned down a book named ‘Exam Warriors’. The updated version of the book was released this month. It includes tips for parents, awareness on crucial topics like mental health, role of technology and time management.