Registration For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Ends Tomorrow; More Than 12.04 Lakh Students Register So Far

Last date to register for PPC 2022 is tomorrow (representational image)

The last date to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is tomorrow, February 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in PPC interacts with students to address queries on issues related to exams ahead of board exams. The Pariksha Pe Charcha date and time have not been announced yet. Students, teachers and parents can register at mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the PM. Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

So far more than 12.04 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. Over 2.69 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website -- mygov.in On the homepage, click on 'What's New' section Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the 'register now' link Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha' Save the details for future reference

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Guidelines For Students