  • Registration For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Ends Tomorrow; More Than 12.04 Lakh Students Register So Far

PPC 2022: The last date to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is tomorrow, February 3.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 6:36 pm IST

Registration For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Ends Tomorrow; More Than 12.04 Lakh Students Register So Far
Last date to register for PPC 2022 is tomorrow (representational image)
New Delhi:

The last date to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is tomorrow, February 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in PPC interacts with students to address queries on issues related to exams ahead of board exams. The Pariksha Pe Charcha date and time have not been announced yet. Students, teachers and parents can register at mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the PM. Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

So far more than 12.04 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. Over 2.69 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website -- mygov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on 'What's New' section
  3. Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the 'register now' link
  4. Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha'
  5. Save the details for future reference

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Guidelines For Students

  • Participation is open for school students of Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th only

  • Students can participate in only one theme specified for them

  • Any false representation or submission of any wrong information by any participant will disqualify their participation in PPC 2022

  • The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable or inappropriate content

  • Responsibility for corrupt or late entry and liability for the publication of unlawfully reproduced contents shall lie solely on the participant

