  • Home
  • Education
  • Registration For OJEE Counselling 2021 Starts; Application Steps, Complete Schedule Here

Registration For OJEE Counselling 2021 Starts; Application Steps, Complete Schedule Here

OJEE 2021: Applicants seeking admission to BTech courses and with a JEE Main rank can register for OJEE 2021 counselling at ojee.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 4:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

OJEE 2021 Result Declared For B.CAT Course
OJEE 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link Here
OJEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Mock Test Link Now Active
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here
OJEE 2021 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
OJEE 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till June 15
Registration For OJEE Counselling 2021 Starts; Application Steps, Complete Schedule Here
Application for OJEE 2021 counselling starts
New Delhi:

The registration for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling has started. Applicants seeking admission to BTech courses and with a JEE Main rank can register for OJEE 2021 counselling at ojee.nic.in. The last date to register and fill choices for OJEE 2021 BTech counselling is November 2.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-books | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster.  Know More

The administering body has also declared the Special OJEE 2021 result on September 29. Aspirants can download the special OJEE rank card 2021 from the official website. The registration for Special OJEE 2021 aspirants along with JEE Main aspirants will be open from November 6 to 11.

OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule

Events

Dates

Commencement of candidate registration and choice filling

October 17, 2021

Display of mock seat allotment-1 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on October 27, 5 pm

October 28, 2021 (5 PM)

Display of mock seat allotment-2 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on October 30 (5 PM)

October 31, 2021

Activation of choice locking facility using OTP

November 1, 2021

OJEE 2021 registration and choice filling last date

November 2, 2021

OJEE 2021 Round 1 seat allotment

November 5, 2021

Counselling registration for Special OJEE aspirants and JEE Main rank holders not registered earlier

November 6 to 11, 2021

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats.

November 12, 2021

Round 2 seat allotment

November 14, 2021


Steps Involved In OJEE 2021 Counselling

  • OJEE Registration

  • Choice filling and locking

  • Temporary seat allotment

  • Verification of documents

  • Final seat allotment

  • Reporting at allotted institute

Click here for more Education News
OJEE-B.Tech
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Reduced Exam Duration, Objective Questions: School Principals Hail CBSE's New Board Exam Format
Reduced Exam Duration, Objective Questions: School Principals Hail CBSE's New Board Exam Format
NEET Result 2021: What Is All-India Quota (AIQ) Counselling?
NEET Result 2021: What Is All-India Quota (AIQ) Counselling?
NEET Result 2021: Maharashtra NEET Cut-Off For MBBS Admission From Last Year
NEET Result 2021: Maharashtra NEET Cut-Off For MBBS Admission From Last Year
When Is NEET UG Result 2021? Latest Updates
When Is NEET UG Result 2021? Latest Updates
NEET Result 2021: MBBS Cut-Offs For Karnataka Last Year
NEET Result 2021: MBBS Cut-Offs For Karnataka Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................