Registration For OJEE Counselling 2021 Starts; Application Steps, Complete Schedule Here
OJEE 2021: Applicants seeking admission to BTech courses and with a JEE Main rank can register for OJEE 2021 counselling at ojee.nic.in.
The registration for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling has started. Applicants seeking admission to BTech courses and with a JEE Main rank can register for OJEE 2021 counselling at ojee.nic.in. The last date to register and fill choices for OJEE 2021 BTech counselling is November 2.
The administering body has also declared the Special OJEE 2021 result on September 29. Aspirants can download the special OJEE rank card 2021 from the official website. The registration for Special OJEE 2021 aspirants along with JEE Main aspirants will be open from November 6 to 11.
OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule
Events
Dates
Commencement of candidate registration and choice filling
October 17, 2021
Display of mock seat allotment-1 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on October 27, 5 pm
October 28, 2021 (5 PM)
Display of mock seat allotment-2 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on October 30 (5 PM)
October 31, 2021
Activation of choice locking facility using OTP
November 1, 2021
OJEE 2021 registration and choice filling last date
November 2, 2021
OJEE 2021 Round 1 seat allotment
November 5, 2021
Counselling registration for Special OJEE aspirants and JEE Main rank holders not registered earlier
November 6 to 11, 2021
Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats.
November 12, 2021
Round 2 seat allotment
November 14, 2021
Steps Involved In OJEE 2021 Counselling
OJEE Registration
Choice filling and locking
Temporary seat allotment
Verification of documents
Final seat allotment
Reporting at allotted institute