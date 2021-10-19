Registration For OJEE Counselling 2021 Starts; Application Steps, Complete Schedule Here

Application for OJEE 2021 counselling starts

The registration for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling has started. Applicants seeking admission to BTech courses and with a JEE Main rank can register for OJEE 2021 counselling at ojee.nic.in. The last date to register and fill choices for OJEE 2021 BTech counselling is November 2.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-books | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

The administering body has also declared the Special OJEE 2021 result on September 29. Aspirants can download the special OJEE rank card 2021 from the official website. The registration for Special OJEE 2021 aspirants along with JEE Main aspirants will be open from November 6 to 11.

OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule

Events Dates Commencement of candidate registration and choice filling October 17, 2021 Display of mock seat allotment-1 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on October 27, 5 pm October 28, 2021 (5 PM) Display of mock seat allotment-2 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on October 30 (5 PM) October 31, 2021 Activation of choice locking facility using OTP November 1, 2021 OJEE 2021 registration and choice filling last date November 2, 2021 OJEE 2021 Round 1 seat allotment November 5, 2021 Counselling registration for Special OJEE aspirants and JEE Main rank holders not registered earlier November 6 to 11, 2021 Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats. November 12, 2021 Round 2 seat allotment November 14, 2021





Steps Involved In OJEE 2021 Counselling