Registration For OJEE 2021 Counselling Starts For MBBS, BDS Courses

OJEE 2021 counselling starts

The registration for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 counselling has begun for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. The registration and online application which started from January 12, 2022, will continue till January 18. The candidates of Odisha who have qualified in NEET UG can participate in the OJEE 2021 counselling process. Candidates will have to login at the official website -- ojee.nic.in to register for the counselling process.

The administering body will release the provisional state merit list of registered candidates on January 24. Students will also have the provision to respond to queries during document verification between January 12 and January 19, and queries against provisional state merit list on January 25-26.

OJEE 2021 counselling schedule for MBBS, BDS courses

Events Dates Registration and Online Application, Fee Deposit, Uploading of Documents for Online Verification January 12-18 Respond to Query (if required, during online verification) January 12-19 Reconciliation of data January 20 Publication of Provisional State Merit List of Registered Candidates January 24 Receipt of Query, if any, raised by candidates regarding the Provisional State Merit List January 25-26 Publication of Final State Merit List of Registered Candidates January 27





For OJEE 2021 registration, students will be required to login with the NEET 2021 application numbers, their names, dates of birth and genders.

“Detailed schedule for choice filling, allotment of seats etc will be notified in due course of time,” an official statement said.