  • Home
  • Education
  • Registration For OJEE 2021 Counselling Starts For MBBS, BDS Courses

Registration For OJEE 2021 Counselling Starts For MBBS, BDS Courses

OJEE Counselling: The administering body will release the provisional state merit list of registered candidates on January 24.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 13, 2022 11:15 am IST

RELATED NEWS

OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link
OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule Revised For BTech, BPlan Courses
OJEE 2021 Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment List Out; Details Here
Registration For OJEE Counselling 2021 Starts; Application Steps, Complete Schedule Here
OJEE 2021 Result Declared For B.CAT Course
Registration For OJEE 2021 Counselling Starts For MBBS, BDS Courses
OJEE 2021 counselling starts
New Delhi:

The registration for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 counselling has begun for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. The registration and online application which started from January 12, 2022, will continue till January 18. The candidates of Odisha who have qualified in NEET UG can participate in the OJEE 2021 counselling process. Candidates will have to login at the official website -- ojee.nic.in to register for the counselling process.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-books | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster.  Know More

The administering body will release the provisional state merit list of registered candidates on January 24. Students will also have the provision to respond to queries during document verification between January 12 and January 19, and queries against provisional state merit list on January 25-26.

OJEE 2021 counselling schedule for MBBS, BDS courses

Events

Dates

Registration and Online Application, Fee Deposit,

Uploading of Documents for Online Verification

January 12-18

Respond to Query (if required, during online verification)

January 12-19

Reconciliation of data

January 20

Publication of Provisional State Merit List of Registered Candidates

January 24

Receipt of Query, if any, raised by candidates regarding

the Provisional State Merit List

January 25-26

Publication of Final State Merit List of Registered Candidates

January 27


For OJEE 2021 registration, students will be required to login with the NEET 2021 application numbers, their names, dates of birth and genders.

“Detailed schedule for choice filling, allotment of seats etc will be notified in due course of time,” an official statement said.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check
Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check
CAT Result 2021 (Out) LIVE: 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile; 7 Are Engineers
CAT Result 2021 (Out) LIVE: 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile; 7 Are Engineers
University Of Lucknow Asks Students To Vacate Hostels, Return Home Amid Covid
University Of Lucknow Asks Students To Vacate Hostels, Return Home Amid Covid
JNU To Hold Admissions Through CUET From 22-23; Teachers', Students' Unions Oppose
JNU To Hold Admissions Through CUET From 22-23; Teachers', Students' Unions Oppose
Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Delhi Schools With Operational Health Clinics
Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Delhi Schools With Operational Health Clinics
.......................... Advertisement ..........................