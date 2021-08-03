Registration For NMAT 2021 Starts; Check Steps

Candidates have to register at the official website -- nmat.org.in and create an account using the names, email IDs, mobile phone numbers and select the NMAT test centre country.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 3, 2021 6:35 pm IST

NMAT application 2021 starts
New Delhi:

The application window for the NMAT 2021 has started today, August 3. Candidates willing to appear for the NMAT 2021 for admission to postgraduate management programmes can apply online at nmat.org. Candidates have to register at the official website -- nmat.org.in and create an account using the names, email IDs, mobile phone numbers and select the NMAT test centre country. The last date to apply for NMAT 2021 is November 17, 2021.

Alert: NMAT 2021 Registration OPEN, Click Here to fill the Application form.

NMAT 2021 Registration -- Direct Link

NMAT is held by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). To be eligible to apply for NMAT 2021, candidates must have qualified undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. The minimum marks required to be eligible for the admission test is 50 per cent marks in graduation.

To Register for NMAT 2021

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NMAT 2021 -- nmat.org

Step 2 - Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID

Step 3 - Select a school preference and add a photograph

Step 4 - Schedule and pay the requisite NMAT registration fee

NMAT by GMAC
