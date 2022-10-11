  • Home
  • Education
  • Registration For NEET UG Counselling 2022 For Admission To AIQ Seats Begins Today

Registration For NEET UG Counselling 2022 For Admission To AIQ Seats Begins Today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC will begin the NEET UG round-1 counselling registration from today for admission to AIQ medical seats.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 8:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required
Can't Qualify In NEET UG 2022; List Of Countries To Pursue Medical Studies Abroad
Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Gives Candidates Till October 11 To Apply For Change Of Nationality
Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Provisional Allocation On October 8
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Today
Registration For NEET UG Counselling 2022 For Admission To AIQ Seats Begins Today
NEET UG registration for round-1 counselling starts today
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling today, October 11. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2022 UG can register online at mcc.nic.in for participating in the NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the all India quota (AIQ) and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round which is set to start today will be available till October 17. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to October 18.

ALSO READ || NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Starts Today; List Of Documents Required

While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between October 17 and October 18, the MCC NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 21.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds this year -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  1. NEET UG admit card
  2. NEET UG rank card
  3. Photograph of the candidate
  4. Signature of the candidate
  5. Date of birth certificate (Class 10th pass certificate)
  6. Qualification Certificate (Class 12th Marksheet or Certificate)
  7. Category certificate (Other than General category)
  8. Character certificate
  9. Medical Fitness certificate
  10. Identity proof (Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

NEET UG Counselling Information Brochure: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling MCC medical counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Heavy Rains: Schools To Remain Closed In Lucknow, Several Other Uttar Pradesh Districts Today
Heavy Rains: Schools To Remain Closed In Lucknow, Several Other Uttar Pradesh Districts Today
Bihar Board Inter OFSS Spot Registration 2022 Begins; Details Here
Bihar Board Inter OFSS Spot Registration 2022 Begins; Details Here
FIFA-Run Football For Schools Programme To Be Taken To Over 700 Districts: Dharmendra Pradhan
FIFA-Run Football For Schools Programme To Be Taken To Over 700 Districts: Dharmendra Pradhan
Allahabad University Releases Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Details Here
Allahabad University Releases Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Details Here
Supreme Court Judge Recuses From Hearing St Stephen's College Plea Against Delhi HC Order On Admission Policy
Supreme Court Judge Recuses From Hearing St Stephen's College Plea Against Delhi HC Order On Admission Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................