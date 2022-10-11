Registration For NEET UG Counselling 2022 For Admission To AIQ Seats Begins Today

NEET UG registration for round-1 counselling starts today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling today, October 11. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2022 UG can register online at mcc.nic.in for participating in the NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the all India quota (AIQ) and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round which is set to start today will be available till October 17. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to October 18.

While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between October 17 and October 18, the MCC NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 21.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds this year -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

NEET UG admit card NEET UG rank card Photograph of the candidate Signature of the candidate Date of birth certificate (Class 10th pass certificate) Qualification Certificate (Class 12th Marksheet or Certificate) Category certificate (Other than General category) Character certificate Medical Fitness certificate Identity proof (Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

NEET UG Counselling Information Brochure: Direct Link