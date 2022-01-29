  • Home
Registration For AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 To Begin Today At Aaccc.gov.in

AACCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

AACCC NEET AYUSH counseling for round 1 will start today at aaccc.gov.in
New Delhi:

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021, counselling for admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS courses. Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2021 can visit aaccc.gov.in and complete the registration for round 1. According to the AACCC NEET UG counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round will be available till February 2. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between January 30 and February 2.

AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on February 5, while AYUSH counselling round 2 and round 3 will be from February 18 and March 11 respectively.

AACCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

There will be no fresh registration and choice filing in the final stray vacancy round. The choices filled during 3rd/Mop-Up Round will be considered for allotment in Final Stray Vacancy Round. The seats will be allotted by the software as per choices submitted during 3rd/Mop-up Round, an AACCC statement said.

ayush counselling 2021, up ayush counselling, up ayush counselling 2021, ayush counselling 2021 date, aaccc, aaccc. gov. in, aaccc.gov.in, mcc, aaccc ayush counselling 2021, aaccc. gov. in 2021, mp ayush counselling 2021, neet ug, neet ug counsellingAYUSH Counselling 2021 Date (Source: aaccc.gov.in)

