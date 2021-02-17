Registration For NABARD Student Internship Scheme Open; Apply By March 5

The application window for the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Student Internship Programme is open. Students willing to work as interns in NABARD can apply online at nabard.org. The NABARD Student Internship Scheme (SIS) registration window will remain open till March 5.

As per the NABARD Student Internship Scheme guideline, as many as 75 internship vacancies are present. Students pursuing a postgraduate degree or five years integrated degree can apply for the NABARD SIS programme. The shortlisted students will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 for the two-months internship programme.

NABARD Student Internship Scheme

Students in their second year of postgraduate degree in Agriculture and allied disciplines (including Veterinary and Fisheries), Agri-Business, Economics, Social Sciences and Management from recognised institutes or students pursuing five-years integrated courses including Law and in the fourth year of their course are eligible for NABARD SIS. Indian students studying abroad are also eligible for SIS 2021-22.

The shortlisted students will be assigned short term tasks, projects or studies useful and relevant to the bank. Some of the topics on which the students will be allowed to work include -- Rural Haats, Rural Mart, Homestays (Rural Tourism), Skill Development Programmes, Micro ATMs and Financial Literacy Programmes and Advanced Technologies on web-based monitoring of watershed management projects.

The monetary benefits including the stipend and field allowance, will however, be released to the students on satisfactory completion of the projects, a NABARD statement said.