Registration For MHT CET 2020 Law Counselling Starts At Mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has started the online registration for the centralised admission process (CAP) from today for admission to three-year undergraduate law courses in the institutes of the states. Candidates who have qualified in the MHT CET LLb exam held online during October and November will be able to register for the online web-based counselling and document verification process at mahacet.org or cetcelladmissions.mahait.org. As per the MHT CET LLb schedule, candidates can register for the MHT CET three-year LLb online counselling and upload documents till December 18.

MHT CET Three-Year LLb Counselling Process

MHT CET three-year law counselling process consists of steps including registration, payment of fee, document upload; seat allotment; and payment of seat confirmation. The counselling process, also known as the centralised admission process, will be held in three rounds. Students will be allotted seats to the institutes on the basis of the ranks obtained and choices made during the online registration process.

MHT CET Three-Year LLb Counselling 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission