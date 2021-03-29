Registration For Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission From April 1; Provisional Select List On April 23

KV Admission 2021: The Sangathan will release the first provisional select list on April 23

The admission schedule for the academic session 2021-22 of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has been released. According to the schedule, the online registration for Class 1 will begin on Thursday, April 1 at 10:00 am. The last date of online registration for Class 1 is April 19, 2021 till 7:00 pm. The first provisional select list will be released on April 23. If seats remain vacant after admission, KVS will issue second and third lists on April 30 and May 5 respectively.

The sangathan will also release a provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked) between May 3 and May 5. The admission details can be obtained through the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and also through the Android mobile app of KVS. Registration for Class 2 and above will be done between April 8 (8 am) and April 15 (4 pm) in offline mode.

Particulars Date and Time Advertisement for admission Fourth week of March 2021 Online Registration for Class-I April 1 (Thursday) 10:00 AM onwards Last date of Online Registration for Class-I April 19(Monday) till 7:00 PM (19 days) (a) Declaration of provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates (b)Admission of eligible candidates of selected list in following order: (i) RTE (ii) From Service Priority Category (I and II) only (iii) Shortfall of Reservation Quota after admission in (i) and (ii) above 1st list on April 23 (Friday)

2nd list on April 30 (Friday) (if seats remain vacant)



3rd list on May 5 (Wednesday) (if seats remain vacant) Declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked). May 3(Monday) to May 5 (Wednesday) (3 days) Extended date for Second Notification for offline Registrations for admissions to be made under RTE Provisions, SC/ST and OBC (NCL) if sufficient applications are not received in online mode. Notification on May 10 Registration from May 10 to May 13 Display of list and Admissions May 15 to May 20 Registration for Class 2 onwards (except Class 11)- Subject (in offline mode) to availability of vacancies in a particular class. April 8 to April 15 Declaration of list of Class 2 onwards. April 19 at 4 PM Admission for Class 2 onwards. April 20 to April 27 Last date of admission for all classes except Class 11. May 31 For KV students: Registration for admission in Class 11 Within 10 days after declaration of Class 10 results KV students: Display of admission list and admissions for Class 11. Within 20 days after declaration of Class 10 results Non-KV students: Registration, display of admission list and admissions in Class 11 (Subject to availability of vacancies) After the admissions of KV students in Class 11 Last date of admission for Class 11. 30 days from the date of declaration of Class 10 results by CBSE.

“If any of the dates is announced as a public holiday the next working day shall be treated as opening or closing dates,” read a KVS statement.