Registration For JoSAA Counselling Ends Today; Check Application, Choice Filling Steps

JoSAA application last date today

The online registration for Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling (JoSAA counselling) will end today, October 25. On the basis of ranks obtained in JEE Mains 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021, admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) is completed through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.

JoSAA has already released two mock seat allotment lists. Candidates can login at josaa.nic.in and check their seat allotment status. The final first round of JoSAA seat allotment will be released on October 27.

Candidates allotted seats in the first round of JoSAA counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading certain documents, including educational certificates and caste certificates (if mentioned). Also, will have to pay the seat acceptance fee within the due date.

JoSAA Counselling 2021 Application Process