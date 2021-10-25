Registration For JoSAA Counselling Ends Today; Check Application, Choice Filling Steps
JoSAA Counselling 2021: JoSAA counselling is conducted as a centralised process for the admission of qualified JEE Mains and JEE Advanced students to UG engineering programmes.
The online registration for Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling (JoSAA counselling) will end today, October 25. On the basis of ranks obtained in JEE Mains 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021, admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) is completed through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.
JoSAA has already released two mock seat allotment lists. Candidates can login at josaa.nic.in and check their seat allotment status. The final first round of JoSAA seat allotment will be released on October 27.
Candidates allotted seats in the first round of JoSAA counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading certain documents, including educational certificates and caste certificates (if mentioned). Also, will have to pay the seat acceptance fee within the due date.
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Application Process
- Registration: Candidates can login at the JoSAA website -- josaa.nic.in -- with the JEE Main and JEE Advanced credentials and register with the basic details required
- Choice Filling and Locking: After registration, candidates have to select and confirm the colleges and courses from the list of available options.
- Seat Allotment: Check the mock allotment according to the choices submitted. Candidates will be allowed to make changes within a limited period of time.
- Reporting At Centres: Selected candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the institutes.
- Submission Of Documents: Candidates will be required to submit documents and confirm the seat by paying the required fee.