Registration For JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Starts; What’s New This Year
JEE Main 2022: The online application process for session 1 has started from today, March 1 and will continue till March 31 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. JEE Main, held as an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, will be held twice this year - first in April and the next in May. The online application process for session 1 has started from today, March 1 and will continue till March 31 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 LIVE UPDATES
Along with filling the online JEE 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.
Steps to fill the JEE Main Application Form 2022
Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.
Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.
Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form
Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature
Pay the application fee online
Submit the JEE Main application
Download, save and print the confirmation page
Details Of Documents To Be Uploaded
Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size
Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format
Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size
JEE Main 2022: What’s New This Year
Number Of Sessions: JEE Main 2022 will be held twice
JEE Main Correction Facility: No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, an official statement said
Choice Of Cities: The Choice of exam cities will be displayed to the candidates based on the permanent and Present address filled during registration
Income Details Of Parents: Family Annual Income (inclusive of Father’s/ Guardian’s Gross Annual Income, Mother’s/ Guardian’s Gross Annual Income, and Annual Income of Father’s/ Mother’s/ Guardian’s from other sources, if any) is a mandatory field
Negative Marking: There will be negative marking for both Section A (MCQ) and Section B (Numerical value)