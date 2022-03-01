Registration For JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Starts; What’s New This Year

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 application form is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. JEE Main, held as an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, will be held twice this year - first in April and the next in May. The online application process for session 1 has started from today, March 1 and will continue till March 31 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 LIVE UPDATES

Along with filling the online JEE 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.

Steps to fill the JEE Main Application Form 2022

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.

Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the JEE Main application

Download, save and print the confirmation page

Details Of Documents To Be Uploaded

Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format

Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size

JEE Main 2022: What’s New This Year