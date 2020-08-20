Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today

Registration For Jamia Admission 2020 Closes Today

The Jamia Millia Islamia University, or JMI, will close the online registration of applications to the university programmes today. Students seeking admission to the university programmes including residential coaching academy, Jamia schools and those applying under the foreign national and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) categories, MPhil and PhD programmes can now submit their online applications till midnight of August 20. Initially the last date for the online Jamia registration was July 31, 2020 but the university extended it to August 20.

The JMI application window for admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate programmes started in February. Details of Jamia application procedure, eligibility and admission are provided in the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University -- jmi.ac.in.

Last year, as many as 1,60,000 candidates applied for 260 JMI programmes. A total of 7,788 students were selected for admission to Jamia.

“The Vice Chancellor JMI, has approved extension of online filling of admission forms of the university programmes including residential coaching academy, Jamia Schools, Foreign National and NRI Category has been extended till 20th August, 2020,” read a JMI notice issued on July 31.