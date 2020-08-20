  • Home
  • Education
  • Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today

Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today

Jamia Admission 2020: Candidates eligible for admission to various programmes at the university can apply online at www.jmi.ac.in/admissions.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 3:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Establishes Mushirul Hasan Endowment To Mark The VC’s Commitment
New Education Policy To Promote ‘Holistic, Multidisciplinary And Futuristic Education’: JMI Vice-Chancellor
Jamia's Team Monk Among Smart India Hackathon 2020 Winners
Jamia Conducts Workshop For Pre-Primary And Elementary School Teachers On Teaching Online
Performance Of Jamia Millia Islamia “Outstanding” In 2019-20: HRD Ministry
JMI Starts Online Summer School On Job Readiness To Improve Employability Of Students
Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today
Registration For Jamia Admission 2020 Closes Today
New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia University, or JMI, will close the online registration of applications to the university programmes today. Students seeking admission to the university programmes including residential coaching academy, Jamia schools and those applying under the foreign national and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) categories, MPhil and PhD programmes can now submit their online applications till midnight of August 20. Initially the last date for the online Jamia registration was July 31, 2020 but the university extended it to August 20.

The JMI application window for admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate programmes started in February. Details of Jamia application procedure, eligibility and admission are provided in the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University -- jmi.ac.in.

Last year, as many as 1,60,000 candidates applied for 260 JMI programmes. A total of 7,788 students were selected for admission to Jamia.

“The Vice Chancellor JMI, has approved extension of online filling of admission forms of the university programmes including residential coaching academy, Jamia Schools, Foreign National and NRI Category has been extended till 20th August, 2020,” read a JMI notice issued on July 31.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Jamia School jamia application form jamia millia admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here
KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff, Check Details Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff, Check Details Here
COMEDK UGET And Uni-GAUGE E 2020 Answer Key On August 23
COMEDK UGET And Uni-GAUGE E 2020 Answer Key On August 23
IIT Roorkee Inks MoU With Bureau Of Indian Standards
IIT Roorkee Inks MoU With Bureau Of Indian Standards
CBSE Compartment Exams: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Cancel Exam For Class 10 And 12
CBSE Compartment Exams: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Cancel Exam For Class 10 And 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................