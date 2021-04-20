Registration For JAM 2021 Admission Begins Today

JAM 2021 application form today for admission to masters programmes

The registration for admission against Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scores will open today. The organising institute, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, will release the JAM application form on the website -- jam.iisc.ac.in for admission to the masters programme.

Students who have qualified the JAM 2021 and have scored above the cut-off marks will be able to apply for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc. The application window will remain open till May 20.

The JAM result was announced on March 20. As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the test papers specific cutoff marks. The first admission list, as per JAM 2021 dates, will be released on June 16, the second on July 1 and the third list will be released on July 16.

As part of the registration process, for admission to the masters programme, the qualifying candidates of the JAM 2021 have to mention their choice of institution and programmes. Based on the choices filled, considering the number of seats available in different institutions and several other factors, IISc Bangalore will release three JAM admission lists to allocate the seats to the candidates in various participating institutions.