Registration For Delhi University Postgraduate Courses Begins On Wednesday

The admissions to the Postgraduate courses will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) like last year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 7:52 pm IST
New Delhi:

The registration for admission to postgraduate programmes in Delhi University will commence from Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Tuesday. Mr Singh said admissions to the PG courses will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) like last year.

For this, candidates have to register on DU registration portal, he said. The registration will take place from April 6 to May 15. DUET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Like the last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while 50 per cent of the students will be selected through DUET. Twenty-eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state. He said the entrance test is likely to be held in the third week of July.

