Registration For Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Ends Soon; Over 55,000 Apply So Far

Delhi SoSEs application deadline on March 6

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi government, will end the registration for admission to the Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) on March 6. Students seeking admission to the SoSEs affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) can apply at edudel.nic.in/sose. As per an official statement over 55,000 students have applied so far.

The DBSE affiliated SoSE seeks to cater to students of Classes 9 to 12 who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills.

Delhi SoSEs have five domains of specialisation – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities, High-end 21st Century Skills and Armed Forces Preparatory Schools.

Last year, a total of 26,687 students registered for admission to SoSEs, of whom 2,794 students across STEM, Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills schools were selected.

Close to two-thirds of the selected students were from government and government-aided schools and the rest were from recognized private schools.

For admission to Performing and Visual Arts schools, students are required to give audition.