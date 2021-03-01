Image credit: Shutterstock Registration For CMAT 2021 Ends Today; Check Steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for CMAT 2021 today, March 1 at 5 pm. Candidates willing to appear for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) for admission to management programmes can apply online at cmat.nta.nic.in. However, the last date to pay the CMAT application fee is March 2 (11:50 pm). NTA had opened the online application window on February 12, 2021.

CMAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness and will also have an optional section -- Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The CMAT 2021 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in February, 2021. The admission test has been postponed after a proposal from the AICTE for the change in the CMAT exam pattern.

CMAT 2021: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the CMAT official website -- cmat.nta.nic

Step 2: Click on Application Form CMAT 2021

Step 3: On the next window, fill the personal details including name, address and education qualification

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit

Candidates who had applied for the exam earlier can opt for the new course (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) by editing their application forms during the correction window, which will be made available after the closure of fresh registrations.