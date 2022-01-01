Registration For CLAT 2022 To Start Today; Details Here

CLAT 2022 application will start today

The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) registrations from today, January 1, 2022. Online applications for CLAT 2022 scheduled to be held on May 8 will start by 2 pm today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT is conducted for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The application portal for CLAT will remain open till March 31, 2022.

Confirming the CLAT 2022 application date and time, a statement on the official website said: “Registrations for the examination will open on 1st January 2022 by 2 PM and close on 31st March 2022.”

It further added: “The exam will be conducted on 08th May, from 3 PM to 5 PM.”

Candidates qualifying Class 12 or appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG, and students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, students will be required to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam, and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks. However, there exists relaxations for reserved category students.

The consortium, as a first, has scheduled two tests in 2022. It has also reduced the CLAT counselling fees to Rs 30,0000 from Rs 50,000. For students under reserved category, the counselling fees will be Rs. 20,000.