Registration For CBSE Class 10, 12 Private Candidates Ends Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window for the private candidates applying for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year. The private candidates who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2021 can apply online on the CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in. CBSE had opened the online application window for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 on February 22.

“As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website,” CBSE statement said.

CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The practical examinations including internal assessments, activities and projects will be conducted from March 1 till the start of theory exams in May.

Checklist For CBSE Class 10, 12 Private Candidates

Candidates should be ready with all the required information before filling the CBSE Class 10, 12 examination form

The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 application form has to be submitted online at cbse.gov.in. The board will not accept hard copies of the application forms by the private candidates

Candidates will be required to pay a late fee as applicable

No further extension will be given for filling the examination form

Candidates have to choose the CBSE examination centre cities carefully as no further changes will be allowed

For the candidates of CBSE exams 2020, old practical marks will be taken while arriving at the final results, the official statement added. In case of the candidates who took the board exams before 2020, “prorata marks” will be awarded.