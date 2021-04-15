Registration For BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exam Closes Today

BSEB will close the application window for the Class 12 (Inter) compartmental exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the Class 12 or Intermediate compartmental exam application window today. Students who were unable to secure the minimum pass marks in the BSEB Class 12 exam result or have failed in one or two subjects will be able to register and appear for the compartmental exams. BSEB inter compartmental exam will be held from April 29 to May 10, 2021.

To apply for the BSEB Class 12 compartmental exams, forms of students for compartment exam are to be filled by principals of schools on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB had announced the Class 12 inter results for 13.4 lakh Class 12 students on March 26 and of them, 2,94,317 have failed.

Along with the inter compartmental exam, BSEB will also hold a special exam for students who applied for Class 12 final exams but their exam fees were not submitted by schools. These students can avail all the facilities of the final exam, including practical exams, the board said.

Students who could not appear in the Class 12 final exams due to errors in their exam forms will also be allowed to appear in the special exam, after correcting the errors in their forms.