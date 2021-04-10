Registration For BHU School Entrance Test (SET) 2021 To End Today

BHU SET applications to close today. Applicants can register at bhuonline.in

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the online application window for the school entrance test today, April 10. The university will conduct the school entrance test (SET) for admission to the academic session 2021-22. Students willing to take admission in Classes 6, 9 and 11 at Central Hindu Boys’ School and Central Hindu Girls’ School can apply online at bhuonline.in.

In cases, applicants have made mistakes in the online application form, BHU will allow the candidates to modify the application and correct the mistakes. The university will open the correction window between April 12 and April 15, 2021.

“The new dates for correction (if any) in online application forms for Classes 6, 9 and 12 will be from April 12, 2021 to April 15, 2021. Therefore you are requested to kindly open the correction portal from 12th April 2021,” a BHU statement added.

BHU SET 2021 Notification

The entrance test for admission to Class 6 will be conducted on June 14, 2021, and for Class 9 on June 15. For students seeking admission to Class 11 Arts and Commerce programmes, the entrance test will be held on June 16, for Class 11 Biology programme on June 17 and Class 11 Maths on June 18. The entrance test will be conducted for 100 multiple choice questions between 8 am and 12 noon on the specified dates. The admit cards will be issued on May 5 and will be available for download till the BHU SET dates.

BHU SET 2021 Eligibility

Class 6: Candidates should have passed Class 5 and he/she should be 10 years to 12 years old as of September 30, 2021.

Class 9: Candidates should have passed Class 8 and he/she should be 13 years to 15 years old as of September 30, 2021.

Class 11: Candidates should have passed the Class 10 examination from a recognized Board or university. The upper age limit of the candidate is 18 years old as of September 30, 2021.

BHU SET 2021 Syllabus

For Class 6: The test question paper will be up to Class 5 standard comprising 100 multiple choice questions from subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Social Science and General Science.

For Class 9: The test question paper will be up to Class 8 standard comprising 100 multiple choice questions from subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Social Science and General Science.

For Class 11: The test question paper will be up to Class 10 standard comprising 100 multiple choice questions from subjects --

For Maths Group: English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and General Studies.

For Biology Group: English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and General Studies.

For Commerce and Arts Group: English, Hindi, History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, General Maths and General Studies.