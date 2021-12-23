Registration For AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2021 Starts; Details Here

AP EAMCET BiPC counselling dates 2021-22

The online registration for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), earlier AP EAMCET, BiPC counselling has started today, December 23. The AP EAMCET BiPC counselling 2021 application registration will continue till December 25. Candidates will have to login at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET to apply for AP EAPCET BiPC 2021 counselling.

The qualified and eligible candidates AP EAPCET-2021 BiPC stream seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech(Bio-Technology, Pharmaceutical Engg.)/B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D courses can apply for the web counseling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry from December 23 to December 31. The candidates are instructed to follow guidelines/Instructions to candidates or user manual to proceed for web counseling process, an official statement said.

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Dates

Registration: December 23 to December 25

Verification of Uploaded Certificate: December 27 to December 29 (Online verification)

Option Entry: December 28 to December 30

Change of Options for the candidate: December 31

Allotment of Seats: January 3

The qualified and eligible candidates of AP EAPCET-2021 (BiPC Stream) are informed to participate in web counseling for the seats available in (i) University and Private Engineering Colleges and (ii) University and Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22, it added.