  • Home
  • Education
  • Registration For All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 Starts

Registration For All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 Starts

AIBE 17: As per AIBE 17 dates, the last dates to register online and make the payment for AIBE XVII are January 16 and January 19 respectively.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 13, 2022 8:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

All India Bar Examination 17 Registration Starts Today At Allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 17 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Exam On February 5
All India Bar Examination 17: Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern; Details Here
AIBE 16 Revised, Approved Answer Key Released; Check Details Here
AIBE 16 Result Rechecking Portal Open; Apply By Feb 14
All India Bar Examination XVI (AIBE 16) Result Out; Direct Link Here
Registration For All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 Starts
AIBE 17 application starts
New Delhi:

Registration for the All India Bar Examination 17 (AIBE 17) has started. Applicants can register online for AIBE XVII at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 17 will be held on February 5, 2023. AIBE is held as a national-level certification exam for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. The candidates who qualify AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). The COP enables candidates to practice in a court of law in India.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here 

Don't Miss: AIBE Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here

Latest: AIBE Study Material Part-1. Download |  Part-2. Download

As per AIBE 17 dates, the last dates to register online and make the payment for AIBE XVII are January 16 and January 19 respectively. The AIBE 17 admit cards will be available for download from January 30 to February 3, 2023.

AIBE 17: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website of AIBE -- allindiabarexamination.com
  2. Click on the AIBE 17 registration
  3. Sign up first
  4. Fill the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification
  5. Pay the requisite AIBE 17 registration fee
  6. Submit the AIBE XVII application form
  7. Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference

The candidates will have to first sign up before registering for AIBE 17 exam.

Steps To Sign Up For AIBE 17

  1. For profile registration, candidates will need to have a valid mobile number
  2. Candidates can edit course and other details any time before submitting, except basic details
  3. After entering the required information in online form, submit the form by clicking on Submit button
  4. An SMS containing application number and login ID information will be forwarded to the registered mobile number or email address


Click here for more Education News
All India Bar Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MBBS, PG Seats In Indian Medical Colleges Increase Massively: Government
MBBS, PG Seats In Indian Medical Colleges Increase Massively: Government
Meghalaya Cabinet Nod For 12 New Colleges
Meghalaya Cabinet Nod For 12 New Colleges
British Library Celebrates India Ties With Exhibition On Hampi
British Library Celebrates India Ties With Exhibition On Hampi
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates For Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy Rounds Revised
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates For Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy Rounds Revised
TISSNET 2023: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow At Tiss.edu
TISSNET 2023: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow At Tiss.edu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................