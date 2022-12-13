Registration For All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 Starts

AIBE 17 application starts

Registration for the All India Bar Examination 17 (AIBE 17) has started. Applicants can register online for AIBE XVII at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 17 will be held on February 5, 2023. AIBE is held as a national-level certification exam for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. The candidates who qualify AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). The COP enables candidates to practice in a court of law in India.

As per AIBE 17 dates, the last dates to register online and make the payment for AIBE XVII are January 16 and January 19 respectively. The AIBE 17 admit cards will be available for download from January 30 to February 3, 2023.

AIBE 17: How To Register

Visit the official website of AIBE -- allindiabarexamination.com Click on the AIBE 17 registration Sign up first Fill the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification Pay the requisite AIBE 17 registration fee Submit the AIBE XVII application form Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference

The candidates will have to first sign up before registering for AIBE 17 exam.

Steps To Sign Up For AIBE 17

For profile registration, candidates will need to have a valid mobile number Candidates can edit course and other details any time before submitting, except basic details After entering the required information in online form, submit the form by clicking on Submit button An SMS containing application number and login ID information will be forwarded to the registered mobile number or email address



