Registration Deadline For PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Extended

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 registration deadline extended (representational)

The last date to register for the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha has been extended till January 27. Pariksha pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their questions related to exams, career and others.

“The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition. Registrations on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ are live from 28th December 2021 till 27th January 2022,” an official statement said.

Apart from students, their parents and teachers can also register and participate in the event.

So far, over 9.35 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. More than 2.15 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s event.

Urging students, parents and teachers to register for PPC 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said the initiative provides the opportunity to connect with India's dynamic youth and discover emerging trends in the world of education.

Last year, the event took place on April 7.

An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics to select participants. Questions asked by winners will be featured on the programme.

How To Register For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022