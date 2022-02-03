Registration Date For NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Revised; New Schedule Soon

NEET PG round 2 counselling registration will start from tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The registration for NEET PG round 2 which was scheduled to start from today, will now begin the registration from tomorrow, February 4. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the counselling process will also release a revised NEET PG counselling schedule on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the registration for round 2 NEET PG counselling 2021 from tomorrow. Choice filling for the second round will be available from February 7.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

“Candidates participating for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2021 are informed that many PG/ PG DNB colleges who have received LoPs from NMC/ NBE after Round-1 of counselling started are still contributing seats for Round-2 of counselling,” an MCC statement read.

On January 28, the MCC had extended the last date to report at allotted institutions for students selected in the first round till January 30.

In another notification, it said that applicants can resign seats allotted in round one till 4 pm of February 3.

After that, candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling, it added.

As a first, MCC has allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year. Candidates allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 round 1 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted colleges during the stipulated period.

MCC NEET PG counselling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.