  • Home
  • Education
  • Registration Date For NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Revised; New Schedule Soon

Registration Date For NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Revised; New Schedule Soon

NEET Counselling PG 2021: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the counselling process will also release a revised NEET PG counselling schedule on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 3:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea On Postponement Of Medical Entrance Test Tomorrow
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration To Start Today, Important Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration Process To Commence Tomorrow; Important Details
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, How To Check
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea On Deferment Of Medical Entrance Test On February 7
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 1 Reporting
Registration Date For NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Revised; New Schedule Soon
NEET PG round 2 counselling registration will start from tomorrow at mcc.nic.in
New Delhi:

The registration for NEET PG round 2 which was scheduled to start from today, will now begin the registration from tomorrow, February 4. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the counselling process will also release a revised NEET PG counselling schedule on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the registration for round 2 NEET PG counselling 2021 from tomorrow. Choice filling for the second round will be available from February 7.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

“Candidates participating for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2021 are informed that many PG/ PG DNB colleges who have received LoPs from NMC/ NBE after Round-1 of counselling started are still contributing seats for Round-2 of counselling,” an MCC statement read.

On January 28, the MCC had extended the last date to report at allotted institutions for students selected in the first round till January 30.

In another notification, it said that applicants can resign seats allotted in round one till 4 pm of February 3.

After that, candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling, it added.

As a first, MCC has allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year. Candidates allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 round 1 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted colleges during the stipulated period.

MCC NEET PG counselling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

Click here for more Education News
neet pg counseling NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Consider Reopening Schools Within 2 Months: High Court Tells Odisha Government
Consider Reopening Schools Within 2 Months: High Court Tells Odisha Government
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea On Postponement Of Medical Entrance Test Tomorrow
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea On Postponement Of Medical Entrance Test Tomorrow
Centre Issues New Guidelines On Reopening Schools; Here In Details
Centre Issues New Guidelines On Reopening Schools; Here In Details
See If Parents’ Consent Necessary: Centre In New School Reopening Guidelines
See If Parents’ Consent Necessary: Centre In New School Reopening Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................