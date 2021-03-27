Registration Date For Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Offered By IIMs Extended

  • Home
The online registration to Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF) has been extended. The last date to apply online for MGNF 2021-23 is now March 29.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 27, 2021 6:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MGNF 2021-23: Students can apply online for the fellowship at IIM Bangalore website - iimb.ac.in/mgnf.
New Delhi:

The online registration to Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF) has been extended. The last date to apply online for MGNF is now March 29. The MGNF 2021-23 has been announced in collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Jammu, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Nagpur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur and IIM Visakhapatnam. IIM Bangalore will manage the common admission process. Students can apply online for the fellowship at the official site, iimb.ac.in/mgnf.

MGNF is a Certificate Program in Public Policy and Management offered by IIMs. It has been designed at the initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India (GoI) and implemented in collaboration with State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs).

Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship: Programme Structure

The fellowship at the IIMs is designed to decentralize the process of development. Instead of a top-down approach, an official statement issued earlier said, the programme has the potential to drive the development of the country in a bottom-up approach. It encompasses the benefits of academic inputs from IIMs during the Academic Modules (AMs) as well as the continuous faculty mentorship and the field experience garnered by the Fellows as a part of the District Immersions (DIs).

On joining the program, the IIM Bangalore says, the candidate will receive a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month during Year 1 of the program. On completing the requirements of Year 1, the candidate will receive a stipend of Rs 60,000 per month during Year 2 of the program.

