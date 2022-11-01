Refund Cancellation, Migration Fee In Full For First Year UG Students Up To October 31: UGC To Universities

UGC notice to higher education institutions regarding admission cancellation

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the higher educational institutions including colleges and universities to refund the full amount of fee collected from first-year undergraduate students in case the students have cancelled their admissions or have migrated till October 31, 2022. The decision to refund the full amount has been taken as the JEE Main, CUET and JEE Advanced exams have been delayed resulting in the delay of admissions and to avoid the financial hardships the parents have faced.

However, if students cancel or withdraw their admissions between November 1 and December 31, 2022 the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee.

A UGC statement issued said: “In order to avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents, it has been decided by UGC that full refund of fees should be made by the higher educational institutions on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to Octiber 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022-23 as a special case. It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded on account of cancellation/ migration up to October 31, 2022. Thereafter, on cancellation/Withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2022, the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as Processing fee.”