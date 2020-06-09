Reducing Syllabus Is Not A Good Idea: Responses To HRD Minister

  • Home
Many social media users responding to the HRD Minister’s announcement using the #SyllabusForStudents2020 tag on social media have argued that the government’s priority should be to resolve problems like cancellation of exams and reduction of fees.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 9, 2020 5:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

In response to the Union Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’s announcement that government is “contemplating” reducing the syllabus and school hours, many social media have said that reduction of syllabi is not a good idea, as it will affect students preparing for competitive exams and their future prospects.On June 9, Mr. Pokhriyal invited teachers and educationists to give their suggestions on the subject using the #SyllabusForStudents2020 tag on social media. There were dozens of responses immediately with many arguing that the priority of the government should be to resolve immediate problems like cancellation of exams and the reduction of school fees.

“I urge (the government) to give at least 50 per cent relaxation on semester fees for those students who are belonging from poor and middle-class families,” one social media post in response to Mr. Pokhriyal said. Recently, the Assam Government announced free admission for all students in colleges and universities, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One university student wanted exams to be canceled, as online classes are “difficult to understand” and the syllabus is not complete.

Reduction Of Syllabus, JEE 2020, NEET 2020; And Other Exams

“Reduction won’t be helpful to the students appearing for competitive exams...give us more time to be stable and get out of all the panic we are facing right now... postpone NEET 2020, JEE 2020…,” another social media post said.

“First of all, promote first-year students of IGNOU MA and first and second year students of Bachelors’ (programme). You have enough time to decide (on) syllabus…,” another concerned student said.

Reduction of Syllabus And Future Prospects

According to a student, reducing syllabus “will not prove to be the right solution for students”.

Another student argued that reducing syllabus will affect students’ “future focus on online exam”. The government, according to him, should begin “subjective type online exam”.

Increase Session Instead Of Reducing Syllabus

Another suggested increasing the number of sessions instead. “Reducing syllabus is not a good idea. Instead of this, you increase sessions. If sessions start in August or September, (it will) end in July…” says the post.

