Reducing Syllabus Is Not A Good Idea: Responses To HRD Minister

In response to the Union Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’s announcement that government is “contemplating” reducing the syllabus and school hours, many social media have said that reduction of syllabi is not a good idea, as it will affect students preparing for competitive exams and their future prospects.On June 9, Mr. Pokhriyal invited teachers and educationists to give their suggestions on the subject using the #SyllabusForStudents2020 tag on social media. There were dozens of responses immediately with many arguing that the priority of the government should be to resolve immediate problems like cancellation of exams and the reduction of school fees.

“I urge (the government) to give at least 50 per cent relaxation on semester fees for those students who are belonging from poor and middle-class families,” one social media post in response to Mr. Pokhriyal said. Recently, the Assam Government announced free admission for all students in colleges and universities, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

I urge/request, that to give at least 50% relaxation on semester fees for those students, who are belonging from poor & middle class family like us .. @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank #SyllabusForStudents2020 — Shuvra Jyoti Bose (@shuvra_bose) June 9, 2020

One university student wanted exams to be canceled, as online classes are “difficult to understand” and the syllabus is not complete.

I am a university student i guess that exam must not be held because it is very difficult to understand online and syllabus is also not completed.But before starting colleges proper guidelines must also be met for student's safety. #SyllabusForStudents2020 — Garima (@Garima86450165) June 9, 2020

Reduction Of Syllabus, JEE 2020, NEET 2020; And Other Exams

“Reduction won’t be helpful to the students appearing for competitive exams...give us more time to be stable and get out of all the panic we are facing right now... postpone NEET 2020, JEE 2020…,” another social media post said.

#SyllabusForStudents2020

Sir syllabus reduction wont be helpful to the students appearing forcompetitive exam plz give us more time to be stable and get out of all the panic we are facing right now...Plz postponed Neet, Jee for atleast to the time when India flattened's the curve — Masood Hussain (@themashsn) June 9, 2020

“First of all, promote first-year students of IGNOU MA and first and second year students of Bachelors’ (programme). You have enough time to decide (on) syllabus…,” another concerned student said.

#SyllabusForStudents2020 first of all promote the students of first year of MA @OfficialIGNOU nd 1st and 2nd yr students of Bachelor's. U have enough time to decide syllabus. Don't play with the careers of students and promote them. @OfficialIGNOU — Alok Tiwary (@aloktiwary1993) June 9, 2020

Reduction of Syllabus And Future Prospects

According to a student, reducing syllabus “will not prove to be the right solution for students”.

#SyllabusForStudents2020

Sir syllabus reduction is not a good solution. Right now you will decrease the syllabus but in future it will not prove to be the right solution for students. — Nischay (@Nischay41584682) June 9, 2020

Another student argued that reducing syllabus will affect students’ “future focus on online exam”. The government, according to him, should begin “subjective type online exam”.

#SyllabusForStudents2020

Sir,Dont reduce the syllabus ,it will effect our future focus on online https://t.co/xl49TOvhrG present only objective type exam is in trend ,lets begin subjectve type online exam .

Give me a medium where I can put my AI model for subjective online exam. — Subhash Chandra Pal (@Subhash_C_Pal) June 9, 2020

Increase Session Instead Of Reducing Syllabus

Another suggested increasing the number of sessions instead. “Reducing syllabus is not a good idea. Instead of this, you increase sessions. If sessions start in August or September, (it will) end in July…” says the post.

#SyllabusForStudents2020@DrRPNishank sir, please take look

In my point of view reducing syllabus is not a good idea instead of this you increase session.

If session start in August or September then end at july. And by time it will be managed.



please postpone all the july exam — Yadvendra Shukla (@yadvendra016) June 9, 2020