Haryana board (HBSE) board exams likely from June

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is ready to conduct the Class 12th exams from June 15. As per reports, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday said that the board is ready to hold the Class 12th exams between June 15 and June 20. Suggesting a change in the allotment of exam centres, the Haryana Education Minister said that during the board exams, unlike previous years, the students, this year, will be allowed to take the exams from their respective schools.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

Mr Pal, as per reports, also said that cancelling the exams would further add to the stress of the students and therefore Haryana will conduct the Class 12th Board exams according to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Class 12th exam dates of HBSE will be announced at least 20 days before the start of the exam, the Minister added. Students who will be unable to appear for the exams during the first phase, will also be allowed to appear for the 12th Board HBSE exams later.

For teachers who will be deputed to the exam centres, the Minister suggested, vaccinating them first.

In the high-level meeting on Sunday, May 23, the Ministry of Education proposed that the Class 12th board exams will be held and it proposed two options for conducting Class 12th exams. While one option was to have the Class 12th students write exams in only 19 major subjects, the second option was to hold exams in schools but change the exam pattern to one that has only objective questions. The Ministry left the states with the option to take a call on the board exams.