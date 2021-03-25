  • Home
"The examinations of summer zone areas of Jammu division, which are normally held in the month of February, have been postponed to April so that the students get some more time to prepare," JKBOSE chairperson professor Veena Pandita said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 25, 2021 8:14 am IST | Source: PTI

Ready To Conduct Board Exams In Summer Zones Of Jammu In April: JKBOSE Chairperson
JKBOSE has issued a set of instructions to all exam centres with regard maintaining of social distance (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jammu:

After successfully conducting the annual regular examination of Class 10, 11 and 12 of 2020 session in Kashmir division, winter zone areas of Jammu division and Ladakh, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is ready to conduct the third phase of the test in Jammu province in April.

"The examinations of summer zone areas of Jammu division, which are normally held in the month of February, have been postponed to April so that the students get some more time to prepare," JKBOSE chairperson professor Veena Pandita said.

JKBOSE has issued a set of instructions to all examination centres with regard maintaining of social distance, sanitisation of examination halls, wearing of masks and carrying of water bottles by students among other.

All the parents have been requested to ensure to report to the superintendent of the centre concerned in case their ward is exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, Ms Pandita added.

"Although 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the life has to move on by evolving new strategies to cope with the challenges. We, at JKBOSE, are continuously endeavouring for best possible solutions in the interest of students and I am hopeful that all such efforts will be supported by the students and all other stakeholders," Ms Veena Pandita said.

Ms Pandita urged students to use the time available to them to the best possible extent to prepare for the ensuing annual examinations.

"Let us all defeat this pandemic by observing all the SOPs issued in this regard in and around the examination centres," Ms Veena Pandita added.

.......................... Advertisement ..........................