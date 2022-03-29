  • Home
  • Education
  • Read Books On Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Governor To Students

Read Books On Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Governor To Students

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday asked students to read books on freedom fighters and the atrocities they faced for the country's Independence. She said this speaking during the 87th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University here.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 8:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

AICTE Extends Moratorium To Establish New Engineering Colleges By 2 Years
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Speech Technologies For North Eastern Languages
IIT Mandi Organises Workshop On Indian Knowledge System, Mental Health
8 Deemed Universities Interested In CUET: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
Annamalai University's ODL Programmes Are Invalid; UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission
IIT Roorkee Celebrates 175 Years Of Excellence; Holds Alumni Outreach Activity
Read Books On Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Governor To Students
Anandiben Patel asked students to read books on freedom fighters, atrocities they faced for the country's Independence
Agra Patti:

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday asked students to read books on freedom fighters and the atrocities they faced for the country's Independence. She said this speaking during the 87th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University here.

Students should read books on the lives of freedom fighters and the agonies they underwent at the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar and also about the massacre of the Jallianwala Bagh, she said.

Mentioning the movie "The Kashmir Files", she said, "There must be some gruesome activity in Kashmir due to which Hindus have fled from them." "Terrorist challenged leaders of India to hoist a flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. After that Atal Bihari Vajpayee accepted the challenge and an Ekta Yatra was carried out and a flag was hoisted at Lal Chowk. I was also part of the Ekta Yatra," she said.

She encouraged teachers to conserve water and save electricity. Appreciating girl students, she said, "It is appreciating that 72 per cent of the medals in the convocation have been bagged by the girls. It is good as women are shining in every field."

Ms Patel said blood donation camps should be organised in universities and colleges. "During the COVID-19 wave, there was a huge crisis of blood and platelets," she said. She also asked students to observe May Day with workers in the university and colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Uttar pradesh government

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check BSEB Matric Results, Mark Sheet, Direct Link
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check BSEB Matric Results, Mark Sheet, Direct Link
AICTE Extends Moratorium To Establish New Engineering Colleges By 2 Years
AICTE Extends Moratorium To Establish New Engineering Colleges By 2 Years
Gujarat Resumes Mid-day Meal Scheme In Government, Aided Schools After Two-Year Gap
Gujarat Resumes Mid-day Meal Scheme In Government, Aided Schools After Two-Year Gap
CUET Not To Make Board Exams Irrelevant, Nor Give Push To Coaching Culture: UGC Chairman
CUET Not To Make Board Exams Irrelevant, Nor Give Push To Coaching Culture: UGC Chairman
ICAI To Close CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate Re-Application Window For May-June Exams Tomorrow
ICAI To Close CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate Re-Application Window For May-June Exams Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................