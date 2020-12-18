  • Home
  • Education
  • Re-Opening Of Schools In Karnataka To Be Decided Tomorrow

Re-Opening Of Schools In Karnataka To Be Decided Tomorrow

Karnataka School Opening: The meet to decide on the date to reopen schools will be attended by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary School Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 18, 2020 9:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Distributes 1.3 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students
TSS Launches National Scholarship Program; Bopanna, Uthappa To Mentor Budding Sportspersons
Jharkhand Allows Schools To Reopen For Students Of Classes 10, 12, Medical Colleges From December 21
Madhya Pradesh To Reopen Schools From Tomorrow; State Issues COVID-19 Guidelines
Nizam-Era School Buildings In Marathwada To Undergo Repairs
IIM Ahmedabad Suggests Helpline To Assist Parents In Online Classes For Children
Re-Opening Of Schools In Karnataka To Be Decided Tomorrow
Re-Opening Of Schools In Karnataka To Be Decided Tomorrow
Bengaluru:

A decision on re-opening of schools in Karnataka would be taken at a high-level meeting on Saturday, officials said on Friday. The meet would be attended by Chief Minister of the state B S Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary School Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, the officials said.

The schools have been shut since March 24 because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The government faced opposition whenever it tried to re-open the schools as COVID-19 cases were on the rise.

However, the Karnataka Government has now decided to take a call on re-starting the classes as the virus cases have come down and there was pressure from the school management that the results this time would not be impressive if the classes were not taken, sources in the Education Department told PTI.

On Thursday, the officials of the departments of education and health, and the COVID-19 technical advisory committee members met to deliberate on the pros and cons of re-starting the classes.

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Hindu College Alumni Providing Financial Help To Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Hindu College Alumni Providing Financial Help To Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Gives Nod For Medical Education And Research Corporation
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Gives Nod For Medical Education And Research Corporation
Delhi University Releases DU Second Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
Delhi University Releases DU Second Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
DU NCWEB Releases 7th Cut-Off List; Admission Begins Tomorrow
DU NCWEB Releases 7th Cut-Off List; Admission Begins Tomorrow
Punjab Distributes 1.3 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students
Punjab Distributes 1.3 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................