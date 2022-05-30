  • Home
RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE Results 2022 Live Updates: RBSE 5th, 8th results are likely to be announced today, download score card from the official website- rajresults.nic.in

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 30, 2022 1:12 pm IST

RBSE 5th, 8th results will be available at rajresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE Results 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), Rajasthan Board (RBSE), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), other state board are likely to announce their Class 10, 12 results 2022 this month. As per communications received from various boards, Rajasthan Board (RBSE) is likely to announce their Class 5, 8 results on Monday, May 30, while the Class 12 results will be announced next week, by June 5. The students can check the RBSE 5th, 8th, 10th, 12 results on the official website- rajresults.nic.in. Register here for CBSE, UP, RBSE and other state board result 2022 latest updates

LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Exam 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results by the second week of June. The West Bengal Board Madhyamik, 10th exam result, Haryana Board, BSEH 10th, 12th results, Assam SEBA HSLC 10th results are expected to be announced by the second week of June. The CBSE Class 10 result is also likely to be announced by June-end, the 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Board (NBSE) will announce the HSLC and HSSLC exam results 2022 on Tuesday, May 31, check 10th, 12th results on the official websites- nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com.

Live updates

RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE Results 2022 Live Updates: CBSE, CISCE; state-board wise 10th, 12th results 2022 to be announced soon; direct link, websites

01:12 PM IST
May 30, 2022

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Date

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 12 exam next week, by June 4. RBSE official told Careers360, "Both the 10th, 12th results will be announced in June. The 12th result will be announced by June first week, 10th result will be announced by second/ third week of June." The Class 10, 12 exam results once released, will be available on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. 



12:33 PM IST
May 30, 2022

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 Likely Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 5, 8 examinations 2022 on Monday, May 30.

