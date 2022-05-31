Rajasthan RBSE To Announce 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 12 Science, Commerce results 2022 on Wednesday, June 1. According to RBSE, the Class 12 Science, Commerce results 2022 will be announced at 2 PM. Over 2.5 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 12th exams concluded in April, 2.3 lakh (2,32,005) students took the Class 12 Science and 27,339 students appeared in 12th Commerce. RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates

Once released, the RBSE Class 12 Science, Commerce exam results 2022 will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can use their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth to get results. Download the provisional marksheets, take a print out for further references.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass the RBSE Class 12 exams.

Last year, the 10th, 12th results of 2021 were announced in July. The pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 80.63 per cent, while the pass percentage for the 12th Science stream was 91.96 per cent, Commerce- 94.49 per cent, Arts- 90.70 per cent. For details on 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.