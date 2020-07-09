RBSE Science 12th Result 2020: Apply For Scrutiny Till July 15

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, will allow applications for Rajasthan Board’s Science Class 12 result scrutiny till July 15, 2020. Students can apply for scrutiny or re-totalling of the marks secured in the subjects. The board has provided a designated portal for scrutiny of Class 12th RBSE Science result -- bseronline.com/re-totaling.

The Rajasthan Board declared the Class 12 Science results on July 8. The RBSE Science Class 12th exams were taken by over two lakh students of the state. Students not happy with the Class 12th RBSE Science result can apply for the scrutiny of total marks awarded in the answer sheets in the subjects by paying a fee of Rs 300 per subject till July 15 and Rs 600 from July 16 to July 18. There is no bar on the number of subjects to be scrutinised.

However, in the guidelines issued for scrutiny, the board has mentioned that RBSE does not allow rechecking or revaluation facilities for the students. Only total marks will be counted for the applied subjects.

How To Apply For RBSE Class 12 Science Scrutiny

Step 1: Visit RBSE website -- bseronline.com/re-totaling

Step 2: Register with details including roll number, class, mobile number, email, bank account number, ID proof and address.

Step 3: Mention the subjects to be scrutinised

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the application