RBSE Results 2022: Rajasthan Board 5th 8th Result Today; How To Check

RBSE Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the BSER Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 today, June 8. Candidates should note that the RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022 will be announced at 11 am. The state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla in a tweet, said, "Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be released on Wednesday, June 8." Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8 Live Updates

Once declared, candidates can check the Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2022 on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE board result can also be checked at rajresults.nic.in.

A total of 12.64 lakh students took the RBSE 8th exam 2022, while around 15 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan Class 5 Board exams this year.

How To Check RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: