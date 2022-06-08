  • Home
  • Education
  • RBSE Results 2022: Rajasthan Board 5th 8th Result Today; How To Check

RBSE Results 2022: Rajasthan Board 5th 8th Result Today; How To Check

RBSE Results 2022: Candidates should note that the RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022 will be announced at 11 am today.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 9:08 am IST

RELATED NEWS

RBSE Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Live: Maha MSBSHSE 12th Results At Mahresult.nic.in Today
NEET PG 2022 Scorecard Today, How To Download
Assam HSLC Result 2022 Updates: SEBA 10th Result Available Now At Resultsassam.nic.in; Raktotpal Saikia Tops
Rajasthan Board RBSE To Announce 5th, 8th Results 2022 Today
Maharashtra Board To Announce HSC Result 2022 Today
RBSE Results 2022: Rajasthan Board 5th 8th Result Today; How To Check
Rajasthan Board 5th 8th result today
Image credit: Shutterstock

RBSE Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the BSER Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 today, June 8. Candidates should note that the RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022 will be announced at 11 am. The state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla in a tweet, said, "Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be released on Wednesday, June 8." Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8 Live Updates

Once declared, candidates can check the Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2022 on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE board result can also be checked at rajresults.nic.in.

A total of 12.64 lakh students took the RBSE 8th exam 2022, while around 15 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan Class 5 Board exams this year.

How To Check RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022:

  • Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022' link
  • Enter all the required details such as roll number, name etc
  • The RBSE result will appear on the screen
  • Download the results and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
RBSE 5th results RBSE Class 8 result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Live | RBSE Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Live: Maha MSBSHSE 12th Results At Mahresult.nic.in Today
Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Live: Maha MSBSHSE 12th Results At Mahresult.nic.in Today
NEET PG 2022 Scorecard Today, How To Download
NEET PG 2022 Scorecard Today, How To Download
Assam HSLC Result 2022 Updates: SEBA 10th Result Available Now At Resultsassam.nic.in; Raktotpal Saikia Tops
Assam HSLC Result 2022 Updates: SEBA 10th Result Available Now At Resultsassam.nic.in; Raktotpal Saikia Tops
Rajasthan Board RBSE To Announce 5th, 8th Results 2022 Today
Rajasthan Board RBSE To Announce 5th, 8th Results 2022 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................