Rajasthan Class 12 Science Exam Result Tomorrow: Education Minister

RBSE Class 12 Science exam result will be declared tomorrow.

Rajasthan Class 12 Science exam result will be declared tomorrow at 4 pm, State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has confirmed. The result will be declared from Ajmer and will be available for students on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Board Chairman DP Jaroli will also be present during the result announcement.

RBSE 12th Result Link

Last year, the result was announced on May 16. A total of 257719 students had appeared in Class 12 science stream board exam last year. The pass percentage among boys was 91.59 per cent and for girls, it was 95.86 per cent. Overall pass percentage was 92.88 which was 6% more than its previous year.

Last year the Class 12 Commerce result was also declared along with the Science result.

This year 11,79,830 candidates had registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam in all the three streams- Arts, Science and Commerce. The exams were scheduled to be held till April 3. However, the exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts and Commerce exam should wait for the official announcement regarding their result.

Students who do not qualify the exam this time can appear for supplementary exams. The details of the supplementary exams will be decided by the Board later.

Admission process for undergraduate courses will begin soon after the results are out. As per government's order schools and colleges are likely to begin classes soon through online mode.

Class 10 board exams started on March 12 and were scheduled to end on March 24. However, the exams had been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 8,65,895 candidates appeared for RBSE Class 10 exams this year.