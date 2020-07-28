Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Rajasthan board will declare the Class 10 exam result today at 4 pm, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had confirmed on July 27. The result will be available at rajresults.nic.in website. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had conducted the exam for a total of 8,65,895 students this year. The Class 10 board exam under RBSE was held in February-March and June. The exam could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the remaining papers it was again held on June 29 and June 30. Last year RBSE had declared the Class 10 exam result on June 3. 79.85% of the total students had passed the exam.
Live updates
RBSE has already declared Class 12 result
The Class 12 result was declared in two days. The result for the arts stream was declared later and the result for science and commerce stream was declared earlier.
कल दिनांक 28 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 4 बजे राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी किया जायेगा।@rajeduofficial— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 27, 2020