  • Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates

Rajasthan board will declare the Class 10 exam result today at 4 pm. The result will be available at rajresults.nic.in website.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 9:30 am IST

Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Rajasthan board will declare the Class 10 exam result today at 4 pm at rajresults.nic.in website.
New Delhi:

Rajasthan board will declare the Class 10 exam result today at 4 pm, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had confirmed on July 27. The result will be available at rajresults.nic.in website. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had conducted the exam for a total of 8,65,895 students this year. The Class 10 board exam under RBSE was held in February-March and June. The exam could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the remaining papers it was again held on June 29 and June 30. Last year RBSE had declared the Class 10 exam result on June 3. 79.85% of the total students had passed the exam.



Live updates

Rajasthan board will declare the Class 10 exam result today at 4 pm, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had confirmed on July 27. The result will be available at rajresults.nic.in website.

09:30 AM IST
July 28, 2020

RBSE has already declared Class 12 result

The Class 12 result was declared in two days. The result for the arts stream was declared later and the result for science and commerce stream was declared earlier. 

09:21 AM IST
July 28, 2020

Rajasthan board, RBSE, to declare Class 10 result today

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has confirmed that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the result today at 4pm.

