Rajasthan board will declare the Class 10 exam result today at 4 pm, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had confirmed on July 27. The result will be available at rajresults.nic.in website. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had conducted the exam for a total of 8,65,895 students this year. The Class 10 board exam under RBSE was held in February-March and June. The exam could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the remaining papers it was again held on June 29 and June 30. Last year RBSE had declared the Class 10 exam result on June 3. 79.85% of the total students had passed the exam.







