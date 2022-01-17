  • Home
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Registration Open; Check Details

Students studying in RBSE affiliated schools can register for Class 8 board exam 2022 through the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 2:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The last date for RBSE Class 8 registration is January 31.
Image credit: Shutterstock

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has started the online registration process for Class 8 board examination. Students studying in RBSE affiliated schools can register for Class 8 board exam 2022 through the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date for RBSE Class 8 registration is January 31. Students will have to upload their photographs and signature while filing the application form, according to the notice issued by the Rajasthan board.

"The process of online application for Elementary Education Completion Certificate (Class VIII) has started. The last date for application is 31 January," the board said in a tweet.

It is mandatory for students to fill up the registration form by January 31 in order to appear in the RBSE Class 8 board exam, the board said. The form can be filled in online mode on the official website of the RBSE.

The Rajasthan board will release the timetable for Class 8 exams after the completion of registration process. As per the report, the RBSE Class 8 exams 2022 are expected to be held in March. However, there is no official notification on exam date yet.

