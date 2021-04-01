The Rajasthan board, this year, will not appoint any external examiners for the practical exams due to COVID-19 restrictions (Representational Image)

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has started the Class 12 practical exams from today, April 1. The Class 12 practical exams will continue till April 30. Since the Rajasthan board is holding Class 12 practical exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has made it mandatory for the students and the exam functionaries to follow certain guidelines.

Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, the board has constituted a team of five subject-specialists who will help in conducting the practical exams in the schools. The board, this year, will not appoint any external examiners for the practical exams due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Class 12 Rajasthan board practical exams will be examined by the school teachers itself. Schools can also connect with district education officers if they do not have the required number of examiners, an RBSE statement said.

RBSE Practical Exam Guidelines

RBSE Chairman Dr DP Jaroli, in the statement said that the board generally appoints a group of invigilators to examine the practical exam papers in more than five schools. The invigilators take over a period of four to five days to get the papers examined. Due to this the invigilators also have to travel long distances to reach the exam venue.

“Zonal officers working under the state education department have been appointed to supervise the schools to ensure that they conduct the board practical exams as per the given protocol,” Dr Jaroli added.

RBSE Classes 10, 12 Exam Dates

The theory papers of the Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from May 6, 2021, and will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Rajasthan board examinations will continue till May 27 and Class 12 exams will end on May 29, 2021. As per the Rajasthan board Class 10, Class 12 exam dates, the exams will be held between 8:30 am and 11:45 am. However, for deaf and mute students an additional one hour will be provided. The Rajasthan board Class 10 exams will start with the English paper on May 6.