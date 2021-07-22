RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: When, Where, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 12th result 2021 date and time announced (representational)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) 12th result 2021 will be declared on July 24 at 4 pm, the state’s Education Department said on July 21. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams at a press conference, after which links will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Last year, Rajasthan Board Class 12 results for the three streams were declared on separate dates. However, the board will declare all the results together this year.

To download the Rajasthan Board 12th results from the board websites, follow these steps:

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Click on the stream-wise result link Login and download your result

“On July 24, at 4 pm in the evening, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Class 12 Science, Comments and Arts streams results. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr D P Jaroli will be present on the occasion,” Rajasthan Education Department Tweeted on July 21.

Last year, 91.96 per cent students from the Science stream, and 93.10 per cent students from the Arts stream had qualified in the RBSE 12th results. Results were declared on separate dates in July.

RBSE did not conduct board exams this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has prepared alternative assessment schemes for both classes.

For Class 12 theory exams, students’ performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration.