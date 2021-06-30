Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE has not announced Class 10, 12 result dates yet (representational)

RBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will not declare Class 10 results by July 12 and Class 12 results by July 7 as rumored. These are, instead, the deadlines set by the board for schools to send students’ marks that will be used to compute results, an official told NDTV. Board exams in Rajasthan, like most of the other states, have been cancelled and results will be prepared with students’ marks in past examinations.

“No. The Board had directed Schools to send marks by July 7 and July 12 and after that result will be prepared,” an RBSE official told NDTV, refuting media reports.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on June 23 approved the result formula for Class 10 and 12 students.

For Class 10, results will be based on results of exams held in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10.

For Class 12 theory exams, students’ performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration.

Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced in the next 45 days, Rajasthan Education Department said on June 23.

Students who remain dissatisfied with their results and want to improve their scores will get the chance to do so through an optional exam, which will be held when the situation becomes conductive, it said.

If students take the optional exam, their performance in that exam will be considered final, it added.