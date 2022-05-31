RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage

Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 tomorrow

RBSE 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Science and Commerce results 2022 tomorrow, June 1. The RBSE 12th result 2022 for Science and Commerce streams will be declared at 2 pm by the Rajasthan Board administrator, Laxmi Narayan Mantri, at a press conference, following which the result link will be activated on the official websites. RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates

Once declared, the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce results will be available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To check the Rajasthan 12th board result 2022, candidates will need to enter their log in credentials- roll number and date of birth. RBSE result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Last year, the RBSE 12th exam result was announced in July, and more than 99.19 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. In 2020, the overall pass percentage for Science and Commerce streams was 91.96 per cent and 94.49 per cent, respectively The RBSE 12th pass percentage for Science was 92.88 per cent, while it was 91.46 per cent for Commerce stream in 2019.

Over 2.5 lakh students appeared in the RBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 that were concluded in April. Over 2.3 lakh (2,32,005) candidates took the Class 12 Science exam and a total of 27,339 students appeared in Class 12 Commerce exam this year.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the compartment exam.