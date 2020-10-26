  • Home
New RBSE Class 12 syllabus 2021 has been released by the Rajasthan Board in a pdf format at the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can visit the official website and download the new Rajasthan Board Class 12 syllabus 2020-21.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 26, 2020 10:28 am IST

New Delhi:

The latest RBSE Class 12 syllabus 2021 has been released by the Rajasthan Board in a pdf format at the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can visit the official website and download the new Rajasthan Board Class 12 syllabus 2020-21. New RBSE Class 12 syllabus has been released for the Science, Arts and Commerce stream.

According to reports, due to the delay caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the Board has decided to reduce the RBSE syllabus by 40% to help the students cover the loss.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will conduct the RBSE Class 12 exams in the month of March 2021.

Here’s the Direct Link: Click here. The reduced RBSE syllabus is available to download in Hindi medium.

RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020: How To Download

Students can download the syllabus of RBSE Class 12 by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On home page click on the link of ‘पाठयक्रम’.
  • Click on the link of RBSE Class 12 syllabus.
  • A PDF file of RBSE 12th 2020-21 syllabus will open
  • Download to save the RBSE Class 12 syllabus file.
RBSE Board exam
